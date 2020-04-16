Ndume accuses C’ttee on COVID-19 palliatives of corruption, wants it disbanded

The senator representing Borno South at the Senate, Ali Ndume has accused the Presidential Committee on the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives of corruption.

Ndume, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Army has, therefore, called for the disbandment of the committee.

He made the allegation and call when he addressed newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

According to the senator, the data generated for Social Investment Program (SIP) register, which is used in the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives, did not reflect the reality of the poverty level in the country.

The senator argued that majority of people currently benefitting from the palliatives did not deserve them, adding that states which deserve them most got little or nothing.

He said, “For example, the SIP register shows that in Borno State, there are 7130 households and 33,748 poor persons deserving the palliatives.

“This is ridiculous; I can get this number even in Mairi (a ward in Jere LGA, Borno State).

“I have reliable information that the register is fake; some people are rushing to steal the money meant for those who deserve the palliatives, and I feel pained about this.