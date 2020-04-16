Toyin Abraham refuses to replace Funke Akindele as new COVID-19 Ambassador

NCDC want to replaced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele with colleague Toyin Abraham as new COVID-19 ambassador.
But Toyin Abrahama said “I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation”
So for now she has not replaced Funke Akindele in the video adverts created by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the campaign on Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention, cause and spread.
But, Toyin gave her reason:
“It has just being brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a colleague. That line of thought necessitate I put this out there.
“I am not an ambassador to NCDC. I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation.
Please I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you.