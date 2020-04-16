Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Toyin Abraham refuses to replace Funke Akindele as new COVID-19 Ambassador

Younews Ng April 16, 2020 Entertainment, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 80 Views

NCDC want to replaced Nollywood actress Funke Akindele with colleague Toyin Abraham as new COVID-19 ambassador.

But Toyin Abrahama said “I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation”

So for now she has not replaced Funke Akindele in the video adverts created by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the campaign on Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention, cause and spread.

But, Toyin gave her reason:

“It has just being brought to my attention that blogs are reporting that I am now NCDC ambassador. Implying that I have been used to replace a colleague. That line of thought necessitate I put this out there.

“I am not an ambassador to NCDC. I do not like the narrative that I am trying to take advantage of a bad situation.

Please I support the campaign against Covid-19, I appeared on a video campaign against the pandemic but please let’s not drag another person down. Thank you.

