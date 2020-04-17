Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Nigeria Records 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 493

Younews Ng April 17, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 72 Views

Nigeria  has Records 51 New COVID-19 Cases,..and the total Infections Now 493

In a tweet on Friday, the NCDC reported 32 cases in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo, and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti

As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17

The health agency also recorded an increase of four deaths, bringing total casualties to 17.

However, the number of discharged patients rose by seven to 159

