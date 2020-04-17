Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Emir of Daura (Buhari’s town) loses 70yrs old wife

The Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruq, this Friday morning lost his wife, Hajiya Binta.

She died around 8.00 a.m(this morning) at the age of 70, after a protracted illness.

The spokesman for Daura Emirate Council, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.

Hajiya Binta, 65, was said to have died of a natural cause.

Abdullahi said Hajiya Binta was buried a few hours after her death in Daura.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Daura Central Mosque, Malam Suleiman Salisu.

The deceased was survived by her husband, six children and many grandchildren, as well as her adopted children.

 Daura local government area is currently under total lockdown over COVID-19 cases in the area.

