Emirates begins COVID-19 tests before boarding, result within 10 mins

Real test and not just thermometer being pointed to fore heads.

Dubai-based airline Emirates has begun carrying out COVID-19 blood tests on passengers at the airport prior to flights

According to a statement released by the airline, the first rapid COVID-19 blood tests took place on Wednesday at Dubai International Airport, with passengers on a flight to Tunisia all reportedly tested before departure.

The tests were conducted by the Dubai Health Authority at the Group Check-in area of Terminal 3 and results were available within 10 minutes