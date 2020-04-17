Gov Abiodun relaxes lockdown..see days, hours & details..his full speech

Ogun State residents will have a window of relaxation from the renewed 14-day lockdown in the State will be Monday (20th April), Wednesday (22nd April) and Friday (24th April, 2020). The period of relaxation will be between the hours of 7am and 2pm on each of these days. This means that citizens are expected to remain indoors tomorrow Saturday, April 18, 2020; Sunday, April 19, 2020; Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 as period of the lockdown. Let me also re-emphasise that while the window of relaxation is being observed, all interstate and international borders of our dear State will remain closed. As usual, all personnel on essential services will be given access to perform their duties. This window of relaxation of the lockdown will be reviewed from time to time.

His full speech:

Good people of Ogun State, below are highlights of my press briefing on COVID-19, with updates on the lockdown extension and our response strategies and facilities:

1. Having reviewed the 14-day lockdown extension which begins midnight, we have decided that, even as the lockdown is a necessary sacrifice we must make, we will continue to allow for relaxation windows amidst caution, to allow residents essential activities including businesses, getting food items and other basic supplies.

2. The windows will be observed between 7am (morning) and 2pm (afternoon) on Monday, 20th April, 2020, Wednesday, 22nd and Friday, 24th. This translates to a total lockdown tomorrow, Saturday 18th; Sunday, 19th; Tuesday, 21st; and Thursday, 23rd. We will continue to review modalities of the lockdown for the following week, as developments permit, while our borders remain shut except to essential services.

3. However, I am hopeful that a brighter future lies ahead, as we have discharged 6 patients out of 9 total confirmed cases. The 3 active cases are currently under close observation by health personnel in one of our Isolation Centres. This record of ours defies the global average, which is 1 positive case to 3 transmitted cases, since in our case, what we have ensured is 1 positive case to 1 transmitted case.

4. Another strong signal of hope is our recent installation of the first State-fully funded molecular laboratory at the OOUTH, Sagamu, as well as a donated laboratory which will be installed next week, and become operational following NCDC accreditation. These come alongside our deployment of drive-through testing facilities to border communities.

5. We are set to begin the second phase of our stimulus package distribution, which is informed by lessons learnt from the first phase, mainly on logistics. All eventual five phases will ultimately reach 500,000 households of the poor, vulnerable and elderly.

6. Two sets of people who have been taken by the insensitive need to exploit this global health crisis are: criminal elements, and peddlers of fake news and misleading stories. I can assure these exploiters that we will not rest until they face the wrath of the law. Security agencies are on high alert to curb these two callous acts.

7. I urge everyone to continue to stay at home, and if we must go out during the windows, let’s continue to maintain distancing and hygiene measures. I am confident that our compliance to directives, advisories and measures will encourage the numerous teams and individuals who have contributed to this cause, including our Medical Team, the State COVID-19 Task Force, security agencies, and the private sector.

8. Our administration remains focused on the wellbeing of the people, and we will do all that is humanly possible and scientifically expedient in our fight against COVID-19.

Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR

Governor, Ogun State.

#COVID19 #BuildingOurFutureTogether