How Nollywood Actor, Rasheed Abu actually died

Nollywood actor, Rasheed Abu, has died of an unknown illness.

YOU NEWS learnt that he slumped and later died on his way to the hospital.

The President of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, said the deceased died on Wednesday.

Frantic effort were made to revive him when he slumped..and he regained consciousness. but we were told he was then being rushed to the hospital, at least they were happy he was back to life, though not talking, just moving hands,to thank those that resuccitated him.

At that time all hope was high that he would make it, unfortunately he died on the way to the hospital.”

Expectedly, most of the artistes are now mourn the late actor, and social media is awash with emotional messages.., Wunmi Toriola, Ibrahim Chatta, Yomi Gold, Kikelomo Adeyemi, Alesh Rilwan and Bigval Jokotoye.

Yomi Gold wrote, “I just lost a dear friend. Death comes when we don’t expect. My prayers to your family and friends. Our moment together as friends will always be special to me. Live forever Abu.”

Also, Actress Wunmi Toriola, who uploaded Abu’s picture and symbols of wailing, said, “As much as I hate the RIP caption, I must say it is another sad news that pinches my heart; we were together at a party in December.

“We gisted about all that we have missed considering that we were trained together at Odunfa Caucus, it was so nice to see each other again.

“Only for me to hear that Abu is gone, such a young chap. May your soul rest in peace Abu. So sad,” she said.

Another friend of the deceased, Alesh Rilwan mourned the late actor, saying, ” Rasheed Abiodun Abu, you left, I believe is based on God’s wish. I pray for Al-Janah Firdaus for you bro. RIP.”

Actress Kikelomo Adeyemi wrote, “I will forever miss you, Abu. May Almighty Allah forgive your sins and grant you Al-Janah Firdaus. This is a great loss.”

“This is vanity. Rest in peace Abu,” actor Bigval Jokotoye said.

Another actor, Ibrahim Chatta narrated his last experience with the late actor, saying, “I am just in shock seeing this, this morning.

“I remember you running after me and moving around with me at Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s birthday party.

“You called me recently to invite me for your job and I said to you that I had stopped working, now I wish I had said yes. Ah! Is it all over now? I pray Allah to forgive your sins,” he said