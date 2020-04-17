Julius Berger takes COVID-19 palliatives to Lagos residents

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has commenced sharing of food palliatives to Lagos residents in a bid to support efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic nationwide.

ROYAL NEWS reports that items distributed includes bags of rice and cooking ingredients.

The exercise began at the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, where about 500 bags of rice and 500 bags of assorted cooking ingredients were donated through His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwan Akiolu for further distribution to his subjects.

Oba Akiolu thanked Julius Berger for its concern for the well-being of his people, adding that the gesture will go a long way to enhance purposeful efforts to make people stay at home and stay safe in this period of Covid-19.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Hon. Adele Owolabi Elijah, who received the same value and quantity of the relief packages from Region West’s management did not mince words in being thankful.He said: “We have always known Julius Berger to be one company that is sensitive about the community where it operates and the government. This gesture has increased your company’s worth before Apapa people and Lagosians. We are grateful and we appreciate your efforts.”

In his remarks, the Regional Manager of Julius Berger’s Region West, (Commercial Services), Mr. Alexander Bauer, disclosed said: “this is our own modest way to identify with the fight against Coronavirus. We identify with measures by government to make Nigerians stay at home and in a healthy way. We hope our little contribution will assist people in your local government in no small way.”