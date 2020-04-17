JUST IN: INEC Headquarters On Fire

The Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja was on Friday razed by fire.

The affected section, the Election and Party Monitoring Department (EPM), was completely burnt by the inferno that started at about 11 am.

However, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voters’ Education and Information, Festus Okoye, said that no critical document was lost in the fire except computers and photocopying machines.

He disclosed that some documents relating to political parties were burnt but the important ones were stored in fireproof cabinets