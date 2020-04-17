Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

JUST IN: INEC Headquarters On Fire

Younews Ng April 17, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

The Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja was on Friday razed by fire.

The affected section, the Election and Party Monitoring Department (EPM), was completely burnt by the inferno that started at about 11 am.

However, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voters’ Education and Information, Festus Okoye, said that no critical document was lost in the fire except computers and photocopying machines.

He disclosed that some documents relating to political parties were burnt but the important ones were stored in fireproof cabinets

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Ex-Kano Attorney-General, Aliyu Umar dies

  Former Kano State Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Aliyu Umar, SAN has died. He ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.