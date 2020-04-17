K1 waxes philosophical over raging accusation of sleeping with Alafin’s wife

“TROUBLE LIES WITH THE HEADS THAT BEARS THE CROWN:

This I understand the very first time the idea of becoming the first MAYEGUN of YORUBALAND was muted to me.

Anything named as FIRST must surely be a trouble shooting responsibility and one must either accept or shy away from it.

Should we say all of us must run away from playing a role that is to bring about succour, peace and renewal of HOPE to the generality of our people.

While seeking advise from much older people around me before I stepped forward to be so honored.

An old friend of mine once reminded me of the enormous responsibilities and the back stabbing that comes with such an assignment especially in a society like that of ours. NIGERIA I HAIL THEE.

I never argue with him that some form of back stabbing and game playing will never surface during preparation for the Installation and even when am fully seated as the tittle holder.

I seek the guidance of Almighty God, also the blessings of my MOTHER and support of all people that matters in society.

Many Royal Palaces was visited to seek their approval and blessings, because it is an assignment and not just a cap to enables me see myself above my people.

My own father The Awujale of Ijebuland said to me while given his blessings when I took the letter from Baba Alaafin to him.

‘This is the first time in history a good thing will come from the Nation of YORUBA’S TO US THE IJEBU’S’ since our days of long standing relationship of many centuries in the past.

ORISA IJEBU warned me to be a good representative of The Ijebuland in that assignment, because it is indeed a very Big One for that matters.

IMPERIAL MAJESTY Oonirisa in his word to me, says much of the love between him and Baba Alaafin and Thank God for me as the choosing one for the great job and offers plenty of prayers.

The Installation ceremony was well attended by people from all walks of life.

The good people of Oyo received us with open arms to the Ancient City on my day of honor, with prayers and full of admiration for the sacred institution.

HOW COME ANYONE WILL BE PRAYING FOR MY DOWN FALL?

I do know while many people are in Jubilation everywhere, some ENEMY of progress definitely will be biting fingers that, something they prevented from happening for almost (11Yrs ) past has finally come to pass.

I also understand that ‘OSAN TO PON LARAYE MA NSOGI FUN’ but not to the point of lying about such a thing about my person.

Accusing me of DESECRATION of the Royal house is too much of a thing anyone could ever wished for me.

People behind this surely know themselves and am sure by now they will be biting their fingers once again for a FAILED PLOT to bring what God has ordained down.

I am from Royal House in Ijebuland and will dare not rubbish the HERITAGE of my FOREFATHERS.

If today I chose not to take you haters to court to seek redress, you people already condemned your group no matter how many to the people’s court and I seek justice from God Almighty.

Accepting my choice as MAYEGUN of YORUBALAND is not the only thing am asking everyone for, but to change our ways and not be enemies to the land.

I want to appreciate all good people that stands up for me on this matter ever since the race started and up to this point in time.

May God Almighty guidance never far away from you all, I cant thank you all enough, but surely I will not stop from saying Thank you abundantly.

OLUOMO OLASUNKANMI.A. MARSHAL

THE FIRST MAYEGUN OF YORUBALAND