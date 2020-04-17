NCDC raises alarm over Community spread of CoronaVirus, “it ‘ll spread to all states”

Beyond pockets of discoveries and here and there individual testing positives of coronavirus, there are development.

And this cause for worries, caution and prevention !

On Thursday, April 16 in Abuja, 9 new cases of COVID-19 came out after almost 4 days of no case.

This 9 new cases are peculiar ….and. Emmanuel Ohiomokhare, a member of the FCT COVID-19 Media sensitization team reveals the peculiary.

“All the other cases that emanated from the FCT have come in from the city centre which includes Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse 2, Wuye, Zone 4 etc.

” But these new cases came out of a community testing that was started on Monday and covered areas of Mpape, Utako and Gishiri. 270 samples were taken and 9 cases came out positive.

“This means that what we have been afraid of happening is beginning to happen. Community Spread!

“Now they have to track all the contacts of those 9 people in the communities. We must therefore emphasise SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING OF FACE MASKS IN PUBLIC PLACES ESPECIALLY MARKETS WHEN THEY GO TO NEIGHBOURHOOD MARKETS.

Also people must continue to wash hands and/or use hand sanitizers. As the community testing goes on, the numbers are likely to rise.

Now, States yet to have coronavirus pandemic cases should brace for it, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 also on Thursday said community transmission of the virus is now prevalent, caused mainly by people making inter-state travels.

National coordinator of PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said: “We have noticed that community spread is now being traced to people traveling across state borders. We need to try and restrict our movement in order to stop the spread of this Coronavirus infection, this is particularly pertinent with regards to the news of people being smuggled in trucks out of Lagos.”

The virus has spread to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) – 17 states are so far free of the virus since the index case in the country – the Italian who travelled from Milan – on February 27.

The 14 COVID-19-free states include: Bayelsa, Cross River, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Jigawa and Zamfara. The others are Kebbi, Sokoto, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Borno, Gombe, Kogi, Nasarawa and Plateau.

The NCDC Director-General Chikwe Ihekweazu, said: “Now, COVID-19 is at the moment in many states but it will grow to every state in Nigeria, there is no reason why it won’t – it is a respiratory virus.

“It will circulate in Nigeria, absolutely, there is no doubt about it.”

Ihekweazu, who spoke on a morning belt television programme on Thursday, pointed out that the first response to the COVID-19 pandemic was primarily the function of states and local government areas.

He said: “They actually own the response at the state and local levels, and we need all of them now. We really have to face the reality that this is an outbreak, this is a virus.

“Our responsibility as a country is to prepare more, to be able to detect, isolate, treat, list contacts and stop the transmission.”

He also explained that the country was not shutdown during the Lassa fever outbreak because it (fever) is not on the same scale as the Coronavirus pandemic.