Nollywood Actress Yewande Adekoya Welcomes 2nd Baby Girl

Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya aka Kudi Klepto as she welcomes a baby girl.

The actress, who is married to Abiodun, also an actor/producer, has a four-year-old girl called Precious.

The Ijebu Ososa born actress was said to have been delivered of the baby at a private hospital in Ibadan Oyo State today 17th April 2020.

Taking to instagram, Yewande who also shared a photo of her maternity shoot wrote,“You welcome to our world, my princess, my love. Our lives together has just begun, you are part of us now,