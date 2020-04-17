Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nollywood Actress Yewande Adekoya Welcomes 2nd Baby Girl

Younews Ng April 17, 2020 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending Leave a comment 10 Views

Nollywood actress, Yewande Adekoya aka Kudi Klepto as she welcomes a baby girl.

The actress, who is married to Abiodun, also an actor/producer, has a four-year-old girl called Precious.

The Ijebu Ososa born actress was said to have been  delivered of the baby at a private hospital in Ibadan Oyo State today 17th April 2020.

Taking to instagram, Yewande who also shared a photo of her maternity shoot wrote,“You welcome to our world, my princess, my love. Our lives together has just begun, you are part of us now,

