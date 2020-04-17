Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

One of Saro-Wiwa’s twins (female) reveals intimate last moment with her second (male) who died of coronavirus in London

Younews Ng April 17, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 258 Views

Menegian and Noo twin children of late Ogoni environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, were this close..

But onr has died of Coronavirus at a London hospital.The male is gone!

Family sources confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

 Menegian, born in 1970, was the last surviving son of the late activist.

YOU NEWS learnt that the news of Menegian’s death was received via mail by his UK-based twin sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa, who confirmed that her brother died of the disease on Thursday.

Excerpts from the mail on the news of Menegian’s death by Noo read: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday.
“He had Covid-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist; but mental health issues limited his life from age 16.
“He is survived by a son, Mr Louis Menegian.
“I took a photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love.
“Although, the side-effects of medications had altered his athletic physique, the photo still captured Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul.
“Always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future and success, while being eternally optimistic about his own.”

His death is so painful to the sons ans daughters of Ogoni land..a source said , adding that a statement signed by Chief Keeper Gbaranor, Chairman, MOSOP National Transition Council, on Friday in Port Harcourt note the impact of his death.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

JUST IN: INEC Headquarters On Fire

The Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja was on Friday razed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.