One of Saro-Wiwa’s twins (female) reveals intimate last moment with her second (male) who died of coronavirus in London

Menegian, born in 1970, was the last surviving son of the late activist.

YOU NEWS learnt that the news of Menegian’s death was received via mail by his UK-based twin sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa, who confirmed that her brother died of the disease on Thursday.

Excerpts from the mail on the news of Menegian’s death by Noo read: “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday.

“He had Covid-19 combined with underlying health conditions.

“Gian was the smartest and most talented of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist; but mental health issues limited his life from age 16.

“He is survived by a son, Mr Louis Menegian.

“I took a photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love.

“Although, the side-effects of medications had altered his athletic physique, the photo still captured Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul.

“Always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future and success, while being eternally optimistic about his own.”

His death is so painful to the sons ans daughters of Ogoni land..a source said , adding that a statement signed by Chief Keeper Gbaranor, Chairman, MOSOP National Transition Council, on Friday in Port Harcourt note the impact of his death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports