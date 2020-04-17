PDP raises alarm over fire outbreaks at key agencies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said that it is alarmed over the recent spate of fire outbreaks at key Federal Government agencies and departments, particularly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The PDP particularly expressed shock over the disquieting fire disaster at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, on Friday, in which valuable equipment and documents related to electoral and political party monitoring were destroyed.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, described the situation as unsettling, noting that only last Wednesday, the headquarters of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation in Abuja was gutted by fire, followed by another inferno at the head office of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) just two days ago.

Ologbondiyan said; “Our party is deeply worried and hopes that this spate of fire outbreaks is not a coordinated design by sinister elements against demands for due process and accountability in our country, as already being insinuated in the public space.”

The PDP restated its demand for a forensic investigation into the fire outbreaks in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the CAC and the INEC, stressing that the spate of occurrence has become alarming.

Ologbondiyan further said; “Furthermore, our party strongly charged the Federal Government to immediately ensure necessary precautionary and security measures to safeguard all our Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to avert such ugly incidences.”

The PDP noted that the nation can no longer afford any more fire incident in key institutions, saying that such will be distressing to the polity, which is already under pressure occasioned by dwindling economy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.