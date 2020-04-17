Robbers storm 20k each Palliative centre, snatch beneficiaries money

Armed robbers who began operations like hoodlums on Wednesday night attacked the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer disbursement team at Ajase-Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

YOU NEWS was told that disbursement had commenced smoothly at Ajase-Ipo before the hoodlums started throwing stones at the team some 10 minutes into the exercise.

The eyewitness, also a beneficiary and who preferred anonymity, said he was about leaving the venue after collecting his stipend when the hoodlums launched the attack.

He said: “I had just collected my money when these hoodlums stormed the venue and started throwing stones.

“Everyone panicked and started running in different directions.

“But the security men on ground immediately responded and fired into the air as they were joined by more policemen in the process.”

The team was earlier at the council secretariat in Omu-Aran, where no fewer than 511 beneficiaries received N20,000 each across the three wards in the community.

The team later left Omu-Aran to pay the beneficiaries in the eight other wards of the council before it was attacked at Ajase-Ipo at about 8pm.

No fewer than 1,568 beneficiaries were expected to benefit from the CCT across the 11 wards of Irepodun local council of the state.

It took the intervention of personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to the team who fired into the air to scare away the hoodlums.

The exercise was said to have ended abruptly as many scampered in different directions for safety.