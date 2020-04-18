7 key details about death of Abba Kyari..where ?, when ?, why ?,how ?…beyond Covid-19

(1) News of the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abba Kyari, has shattered Mr President and cast a pall of gloom on the Presidency.

Aso Rock sources said the President was distressed by the news especially after Kyari showed signs of improvement last week.

(2) Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in March after a trip to Germany and Egypt. YOU NEWS learnt that Abba Kyari had pre-existing conditions as he was both diabetic and hypertensive. According to medics, persons with such conditions rarely survive Covid-19 as their immune system had already been weakened.

(3) Besides, he was above 60 years old.(He was 81) which also meant that his immune system may have been impaired on account of age.

Doctors attending to the late Chief of Staff had obtained his medical records from Wellington Hospital, St John’s Wood, London, which showed that he (Kyari) had these other ailments that could hamper his rate of recovery from COVID-19.

The Wellington Hospital, which is located in North London, is the largest independent hospital in the United Kingdom.

On March 29, he was conveyed to Lagos on an air ambulance to do additional tests and observation, adding that he took the decision based on medical advice as a precautionary measure

(4) He showed courage in dealing with the deadly virus, he told Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, that his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments. But God always knows best.

(5) It is believed by many that he died two weeks ago, that they just decided to make it public?..Abba..But government sources said ,it is a lie..he died yesterday.

And as a devout muslim, corpse would not be unburied for so long a time!

(6) Reports say he was allegedly treated at First Cardiology Consultant Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos…and may have died there.

(7) Six days after he went on self-isolation following the confirmation of his COVID-19 status, Abba Kyari, said :

“I hope to be back at my desk soon”..and that was his last statement to the world..

The Presidency on Saturday morning announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.