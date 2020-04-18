Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Abba Kyari is dead ! ..his battle with Corona Virus

Younews Ng April 18, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

The Presidency on Saturday morning announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja.

”The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The statement reads:

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
April 18, 2020

