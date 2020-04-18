Abba Kyari is dead ! ..his battle with Corona Virus

The Presidency on Saturday morning announced the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.
The statement reads:
“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.
The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.
May God accept his soul.
Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
April 18, 2020