Abba Kyari : Lagos lied, now reveals the hospital !

April 18, 2020

The Lagos State Government has spoken on the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, in the state.
The position of the state government was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Saturday.
Abayomi, who had earlier during one of his briefings on Coronavirus Disease in the state denied knowing the whereabout of Kyari in the state, said there had been enquiries on the death of Buhari’s aide, who died on Friday and had since been buried according to Islamic rites on Saturday.
He said: “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:
“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.
“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team.

