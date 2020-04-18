Abba Kyari’s coffin burnt to prevent infection !
April 18, 2020
Abba Kyari’s coffin was burnt to prevent spread of CoronaVirus that killed him, and this us confirmed !
Why was the coffin burnt if it were not contagious? Imagine this crowd! What is wrong with our mental state?
Why was he brought from Lagos in the first place? How was he brought from Lagos to Abuja? Air or Road?
