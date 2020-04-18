Analysts list 12 wrong things @ Abba Kyari’s burial

This is not leading by example! How does a government make the rules and then shamelessly break the rules on National Television for all to see.

Not a few were exposed today. Abuja should brace for impact in the next 14days.

1. First they broke lockdown rules by flying late Abba Kyari from Abuja to Lagos.

2. Then they treated him privately at First Cardiology in Ikoyi despite being positive – yet they are isolating other positive members of the public in isolation centre – some people by force despite personal protests.

3. Then they flew his Covid 19 positive body back to the Federal Capital Territory for burial.

4. Then they released his body for burial – contrary to what Lai Mohammed said, that Covid 19 dead bodies cannot be released for burial.

5. Then a LARGE number of people gathered for the burial – effectively breaking Federal Government rule that not more than 20 or even 50people can gather at a point in time.

6. Then, they dug a shallow grave for the body in the centre of town, gudu cemetry.

7. And some there neither wore masks or any other PPE especially the grave diggers.

8. A man in Green native without PPE even touched the body whilst helping the workers in PPE.

9. Some workers in PPE were even seen touching their faces and goggles after touching the body, with clothes of one visibly touching the dead body from under their PPE as they lowered the body into the shallow grave.

10. And the body was buried in just white traditional robes. No protection nothing for the people, or the environment.

11. No protection from possible thieves/scavengers who may want to come scavenge dead bodies in the middle of the night after burial.

12. No accounting for or planning that every one at the burial must self isolate for 14 days after the burial.