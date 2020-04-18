Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Body of late Abba Kyari buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuj

Younews Ng April 18, 2020 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 100 Views

Body of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, has been laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

And as the body is being moved from the ambulance by NCDC staff, safety measures were observed.

Hand gloves and sanitisers were being shared, as all cleaned their hands and wore gloves.

The SSA to the president, Garba Shehu, who was at the cemetery, said “Kyari’s death is devastating.”

Describing Kyari as a loyal staff, Shehu said “the funeral and burial are strictly private.”

He commended the NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health for making every arrangement for the burial.

