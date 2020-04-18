Conceptions, Misconceptions about Abba Kyari

Generally believed to be the de facto president behind President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari.

Aside from being the chief of staff to the president, Kyari is also the president’s henchman.

Abba Kyari is considered by many as the most important member of Buhari’s cabinet so much so that many regarded him as the de facto president, the unseen brain behind all Buhari’s government policies and decisions.

Mallam Abba Kyari was a finest economic brain, a lawyer, financial expert, public servant, Aso- rock staff merchant, game changer (For Good) man with capacity and absolute loyalty.

One of the condolences reads:

“Sir, you have been misconceived, misrepresented, mistaken and overrated, to the wailers you are the so call “