Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Conceptions, Misconceptions about Abba Kyari

Younews Ng April 18, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 44 Views

Generally believed to be the de facto president behind President Buhari Muhammadu Buhari.

Aside from being the chief of staff to the president, Kyari is also the president’s henchman.

Abba Kyari is considered by many as the most important member of Buhari’s cabinet so much so that many regarded him as the de facto president, the unseen brain behind all Buhari’s government policies and decisions.

Mallam Abba Kyari was a finest economic brain, a lawyer, financial expert, public servant, Aso- rock staff merchant, game changer (For Good) man with capacity and absolute loyalty.

One of the condolences reads:

“Sir, you have been misconceived, misrepresented, mistaken and overrated, to the wailers you are the so call “

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

7 key details about death of Abba Kyari..where ?, when ?, why ?,how ?…beyond Covid-19

(1) News of the death of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Abba ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.