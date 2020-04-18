Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Danger looms in Kano, as COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Tests Positive.. gov, many self isolate

The hunter has become the hunted, as Prof. Abdulrazak Habib, the Co-Chairman of Kano State Task Force Committee on COVID 19, and some members of the committee have tested positive for the virus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, confired this in a statement by the Ministry via its twitter handle, @KNSMOH, on Friday evening.

Tsanyawa said that the confirmed cases in the state remained 21 with one death, as of 11:15 am on Friday, April 17, 2020.

He called on the public to maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to avoid being prone to the disease.

The affected people have been in isolation at Kwanar Dawaki isolation centre since they tested positive some days ago.

Following the discovery of the status of Abdulrazaq Garba Habib, Co-Chairman of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19, all other members of the task force chaired by the deputy governor, Nasiru Gawuna, have gone into self-isolation..same with Ganuje’s daughter.

 

