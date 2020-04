Emmanuel Agbale, the Commissioner for Science and Technology in Edo state has been kidnapped !

Agbale was abducted by his yet-to-be-identified kidnappers on Friday evening by Ogbemudia farm, along the Benin-Auchi Road in Ehor Division.

Police orderly to Agbele was shot dead by the kidnappers in the process, while his driver escaped.

He said: “It was the driver who now contacted and reported the development to the police.