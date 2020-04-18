News Analysis: 7 major unanswered questions about Abba Kyari’s treatment

Indications are ripe to show looming danger, occasioned by ways and manners Abba Kyari’s health issue was handled !

At first they shrouded his health status in secrecy. For many days, it was a matter for hush tone discussions, and because of the delay in owing up, he carried on as if all was well, he may have thereby infected others.

When the bubble burst, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) kept saying a ‘presidential aide’, refusing to mention the name of the once most powerful man after President Buhari.

Even after owning up, and said he was moving to Lagos, they kept the venue of his treatment under wraps.

Nigerians knew it was a private hospital yet the SGF Boss Mustapha and the Minister of Health said no private hospital had been accredited to treat coronavirus and that there would be sanctions on erring hospitals.

They said the Federal Government will shut such hospitals because they put their lives and those of their visitors at risk.

But Kyari was attended to, in a private hospital. Who queried that? Now, reports say he was allegedly treated at First Cardiology Consultant Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

If truly he died in that hospital after being hospitalised for days, couldn’t he have put the management and staff of the medical establishment at risk? Who are the owners of the hospital?

Why did they disobey the rules of government and their professional ethics? Why wasn’t Kyari referred to an accredited isolation centre? What should happen to the management of the hospital?

Who are the doctors, nurses and other care givers involved in his secret treatment at that hospital? Have they flouted any law? How about their own safety and that of their families?

Couldn’t they have been infected with the disease? Shouldn’t the staff of the hospital be isolated or quarantined immediately? Isn’t it possible that the virus has spread through some of the staff to their families and by extension, to Ikoyi and other Lagos environs?

Only God knows how many people are infected now by this unnecessary secrecy and unintelligent show of power. Do we even know how many people that are still hiding their status or the uncountable folks walking dead because they have refused to submit themselves to the test?

He went against the law, in what looks like l am bigger than the law,…he opted for private treatment against the COVID rules spelled out by the Federal government of Nigeria.

If he had checked into Yaba and humbled himself he may have been discharged since last week.

Sincerely speaking, there could be more cases than being reported by the NCDC at this time. Now that cases are rising and spreading to other areas through community contacts, wouldn’t Buhari be justified if he extends the lockdown beyond the FCT, Lagos and Ogun?

How more difficult will contact tracing be, in places like Lagos and Kano, in view of the foolishness of some people.

Even one would be stigmatised, isn’t it unloving to put the rest of the masses at risk with falsehood?

The sad development seems to resonate the suppressed ,but not tamed thought of many :There are two rules in my country; one for the poor, …

Buhari, SGF Boss Mustapha, Lai Mohammed and other members of the PTF are culpable in the event of the spread of this virus, if arising from Kyari’s treatment.

Like it will happen to all mortals, as long as the expected succour of a kingdom in not here yet, Abba Kyari is gone, lifeless, unconscious now.He is returning to dust, where, we all emerge from.

But, there are still many Abba Kyaris out there, in the corridors of power and elsewhere, killing the rest of us slowly.

In his last days, before leaving this sinful world, Kyari has obviously done us harms wittingly or unwittingly, with that ‘smart’ approach to handle the virus..

Treatment was not suppose to be a class, elitist thing..but well in Africa we do not speak ill of the dead, especially when the corpse is yet to enter mother earth..or else one would invite emotional laden warfare..and the logical points would be washed away on the altar of emotion.

And another looming crime they can commit now is to quietly give him a befitting muslim burial without fully following the covid-19 burial protocol.

The COVID19 protocol MUST be followed in his burial .Infact Covid -19 corpses are not to be released for burial.

May urgent things be done against /community spread’ that may result from Abba Kyari’s death .