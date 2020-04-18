The hush hush and, no info during Kyari’s Corona treatment

Inspired by up to date positive responses to treatment by leaders in other climes, Nigerians had expected plain dealings on matter of this global health issue.

The call was loud, especially since two weeks ago, when the streets were agog with tales.

“We deserve to know how far with our own dear Abba Kyari, ( Chief of staff to Mr President) Just as we all aware of the British Prime minister, Boris Johnson who is out of hospital.”

Nigerians were commenting, believing, update should be made public.

” The Chief of Staff to the President is sure a public figure.

He survives on tax payers funds and he must not be shielded from being accountable

Intetestingly Kyari, in a letter on March 29, had said he was conveyed to Lagos on an air ambulance to do additional tests and observation, adding that he took the decision based on medical advice as a precautionary measure.

He further stated that he made his personal care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so much pressure.

However, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, refused to disclose where Kyari was receiving treatment.

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, later said he did not know Kyari’s location thereby sparking reports that the President’s aide was not in any isolation centre.

Responding to a question during a recent Presidential task force briefing in Abuja, the health minister said Kyari’s location was not important, adding that the President’s chief of staff had a right to privacy.