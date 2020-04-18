Who steps into Abba Kyari’s shoe in Aso Rock ?

Kyari undoubtedly had many foes within the power circles in the presidency who even though they may not have wished him death, but nevertheless desired to curb his dominance of power in the presidency.

Removing Arabi from his position as permanent secretary was a major move for his traducers given Arabi’s immense knowledge of bureaucracy and the power play in the State House.

Arabi was a State House counsel and had risen through the ranks of the bureaucracy to become permanent secretary, State House in November 2015.

As a lawyer, he was as such versed in the elements of the power play and Kyari it was gathered depended much on him to exert his influence.

“Arabi was Kyari’s brain box and depended so much on him,” YOU NEWS gathered.

The removal of Arabi it was gathered, was a move towards disconnecting Kyari from his power base in the State House.

His foes, however, may have unfortunately gotten the bonus with his death which opens the way for a total replacement.

However, in choosing a replacement eyes would be watching whether President Muhammadu Buhari would again turn towards his influential nephew, Mamman Daura in guiding him. Kyari was generally regarded as an acolyte of Daura’s and was loyal to him among other power dealers who formed the so called ‘ Cabal.’

One quick option for Buhari would ordinarily be Governor Nasir El-Rufai who is as intelligent and qualified for the position. A source said El-Rufai had been previously considered for the position but been blocked by his political traducers. El-Rufai is intelligent and could easily fit into the position.

However, it was well known that he was not generally disposed to the Cabal who would frustrate any such appointment.

First Lady, Aisha Buhari who ordinarily should back El-Rufai given their common dislike for the Cabal has, however, not be known to be chummy-chummy with the intelligent El-Rufai. That is despite their common base in Kaduna.

But cold relationship may have flowed from El-Rufai’s historic issues with the Adamawa boys who formed the fulcrum around Buhari during his days at the Petroleum (Special) Task Force, PTF.

El-Rufai was not inclined towards them and one of the leaders of the Adamawa Boys at the PTF, Ahmad Sahijo who was said to be a blood relation to the First Lady.

The First Lady according to sources unlike the first time is going to play a keen role in producing Kyari’s successor given the battles she fought with the cabal.

She has said to be lately very protective of her husband and guiding access to him especially since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.