‘541, Not 542’, NCDC Corrects Figure Of Nigeria’s Total COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has corrected the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

This followed an earlier announcement on Saturday night that Nigeria recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19, raising the figure of total infections to 542.

NCDC, however, adjusted the figure in a tweet on Sunday, saying 48 new infections were recorded in the previous day while the total number of cases stood at 541.

It added that a total of 166 people have been discharged while 19 others have so far died since the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria, as reported earlier.

The health agency explained that a new case was mistakenly reported in Ekiti, stating that it was wrong and caused by an error in the verification process.

“Therefore, as at April 18, 2020, there are 541 confirmed cases, 166 discharged and 19 deaths. Ekiti State has three confirmed cases, NOT four,” it clarified.