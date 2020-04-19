BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Recovers From COVID-19

Chioma Rowland, the fiancee of Afropop singer, Davido, has recovered from COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

The singer made this known on Twitter on Sunday.

The talented singer took to his Twitter page to break the good news on Sunday evening.

According to him, Chioma, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, has tested negative twice.

“Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you,” he wrote.

On March 27, Davido’s wife-to-be tested positive for the novel disease, shortly after the couple arrived Nigeria from the United States.

So far, Nigeria has recorded 541 cases of the disease, 166 of which have been discharged, while 19 have died.