Nigeria on Saturday recorded 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 542, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC said 23 cases were identified in Lagos, 12 in the FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun and one each in Oyo and Ekiti.

The agency also recorded an increase in the number of deaths to 19, while 166 patients have been discharged.