Garba Shehu barred from Aso Rock after Abba Kyari’s burial

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has confirmed that he was actually barred from the State House after the burial of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.
Kyari, who was buried on Saturday, died from complications arising from Coronavirus Disease on Friday.
Apparently reacting to a story that Presidential Aides were barred from Aso Roack after Kyari’s burial, Shehu spoke on his Twitter handle.
He tweeted: “There is nothing extraordinary about those of us who attend Abba Kyari’s funeral being advised to distance ourselves from the Villa.
“This is in line with the standard rules put in place by the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Health.
“You do these things to stop the spread of Coronavirus.
“For the most part, the Villa has operated digitally in the last few weeks so there is really nothing new to this.”

