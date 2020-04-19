Kemi Olunloyo again !..claims Abba Kyari Was not buried in Abuja, it was a plot

As many are inclined to have a second look at any of her wild claims, more than before, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, has claimed that the burial rites done for the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, was an arranged plot, a film scripted by establishment.

The controversial writer asserts in a Facebook post Saturday that Mallam Kyari died in Ikoyi and was cremated.

Kemi further revealed that the corpse that was buried today was one Dauda, an inner aide of the late Abba Kyari.

”Nigerians, pls STOP sending me the same footage of a man removing a hazmat suit outside a cemetery I’m a trained Investigative Journalist.

Already told you Mr Kyari was flown to Lagos, died in Ikoyi, cremated. No INFECTED body was moved to Abuja. He’s from Borno.

Correction: He’s from Maiduguri side. Dauda his Aide is from Daura. I’m concerned if that was Dauda they buried

. He infected most of the Daura cluster and was flown back to Abuja for Quarantine. We never heard from him again. 11 people he had contact with died of flu symptoms,” she had posted.