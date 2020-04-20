68-yr-od woman delivers twins, with 1st pregnancy in her life !

She got pregnant for the first time in her whole life.!The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba says it has successfully delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an IVF conception.

Adeyemo said she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean Section at 37 weeks gestation.

He said the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Adeyemo further said the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said, adding that both the mother and the babies were in good condition.

According to Prof. Adeyemo, this is the first time such feat will be recorded in Africa.

However, there is a record of a 74-year-old woman giving birth in southern India.

Mangayamma Yaramati became pregnant for the first after conceiving through in vitro fertilisation. She was also delivered of twins, both girls, through a Caesarean section.

In 2015, a 56-year-old German woman, Annegret Raunigk, who already had 13 children was delivered of quadruplets after conceiving through artificial insemination done in Ukraine.