Behold Abba Kyari’s family !..details of his love life

April 20, 2020

Survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters, late Abba Kyari kept details of his private life well away from public eyes.

Aisha is one of his two daughters..It would be recalled that the appointment of Aisha, as the assistant vice president of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) raised dust.

Critics of the government had accused him of influencing the appointment but the agency absolved him of the allegation, saying Kyari’s daughter went through a rigorous process and emerged on her own merit.

His wife’s name is  Hauwa-Kulu – he referred to her simply as ‘Kulu’ – She was part of campaigned team for President Muhammadu Buhari when he sought reelection in 2019.

Specifically, on February 7, 2019, she was on the team of Aisha, Buhari’s wife, when the campaign train visited the palace of the Haruna Tanko, the gomo of Kuje, in Abuja.

Kyari once revealed that if not for meeting Kulu, he might have never been married. Interestingly, Kulu is sister-in-law to Tahir.

“Today, I am happily married to Kulu, my adorable wife with four children.

Who is my wife? She is Dr. Tahir’s sister-in-law. I met her in his house. It was through him and because of him I got married,” Kyari wrote in the tribute to Tahir.(Dr. Ibrahim Tahir, the talban of Bauchi, was his close friend who died in 2009)

