Better late than never revelations about Abba Kyari

Oh! Why now, why not before now!… These would be your thought after going through thoughts on Abba Kyari.

Death seems to have blew off the lid, remove ’embago’..MAK (mallam abba kyari) kept the key of the seal..

Fine, revealing and illuminating pieces that gives a clear cut and precise understanding of the man Kyari are coming out.

Simon Kolawole of the Cable wrote “My biggest disappointment with Kyari is that he refused to tell his story. When he was accused of taking a bribe from MTN, he explained to me how he opposed the reduction of the $5.2 billion fine, how he was excluded from the resolution committee because of his stand, and how some people met in Dubai and drafted a position paper that formed 80 percent of the final settlement agreement. He said he didn’t know if anybody took bribe, but he was not part of it and his conscience was clear to God. So why not grant an interview to clear your name? His reply: “My boss knows I will never betray his trust. I don’t need to defend myself.” And there is no counter narrative till today.

Anytime a serious allegation, especially of corruption, was levelled against him, I would put him on the spot. He would explain every detail and tell me who was behind the allegation and why they were after him. I would say: “Okay, Mallam, can we publish?” In the most frustrating manner, he would reply: “No. I’m only explaining this for you to know the correct facts. I’m not asking you to defend me. But even if you want to defend me during arguments or discussions, I want you to do it on the basis of facts, not emotions.” I once told him in despair: “It is not about you alone, Mallam! I worry about the stigma your children will carry for life.” He could not be bothered.

Clearly, there was a well-oiled campaign against him basically because of the allegation that he “usurped” power. On his own, at times, he would forward links to the damaging stories to me. “Simon,” he would say, “don’t forget that I was once an editor. There is a difference between investigative journalism and planted stories. These are planted stories.” The narration of everything that went wrong in Buhari’s government was constructed to put the blame at Kyari’s doorstep. He was definitely not a saint but I know that when one person is being blamed for every wrong, there is certainly an orchestrated agenda at play. I have been a journalist for 27 years of my life.

I knew Kyari closely for 10 years. He was a simple man, deeply intellectual and not one to run away from enforcing the rules. We argued frequently, particularly on economic policy which was his major area of interest. He regularly bought me books on economics and sociology. He often invited me for lunch or dinner anytime he was in London and all we discussed was Nigeria and the development challenge. He was very passionate about infrastructure and industrialisation. But he always kept quiet on damaging media reports against him. Maybe that is what chiefs of staff do: take the bullets for their bosses and go to their graves with all the secrets. Adieu, Mallam.

Mr Waziri Adio of NEITI also made a full disclosure of how he assisted him to get the position of NEITI Executive Secretary. He wrote how close they were in a proper context. His disclosure was helpful, revealing. He declared upfront what people need to know to make their judgement. Context matters.

In his “A Good Man is Gone” tribute Waziri Adio wrote ..good man, so widely misunderstood and deliberately misrepresented ..He said ” tendentious caricature of Kyari was energetically sold in the public space in the last four-plus years.

(Full-disclosure: he head-hunted me for my present job, and he went the whole length to ensure I was appointed by the President. He did this for more than quit a few across the manufactured ethnic and religious divides of our country.)

“What I and others close to him found confounding however was the ease with which he bore clearly orchestrated and unceasing attacks on his person.

As a former journalist and editor, he knew what to do. He would rather explain the details and backgrounds of the latest accusations to us as his friends but would insist that government business should not be done through leaks and that he would not waste precious time in engaging in media wars with his attackers.

Even when we begged him to set the records straight even if just for posterity, he would tell us not to bother. He urged us to be more concerned about the verdict of one’s conscience and of God.

My sense was that he felt the appropriate place to address the tons of issues constantly thrown at him would be his memoir.

Sadly, we won’t have the benefit of reading that, except there is a posthumous memoir.

Then according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godwin Onyeama he had known Abba Kyari for over 40 years.

Abba Kyari, a Shuwa Muslim from Borno state was his Best man in Church when he got married to his Yoruba wife so many years back.

He was also in church with him during the naming of his first son.

He said Abba Kyari was one of the most hardworking, resourceful and man of integrity he had seen in Nigeria.

Louis O. N. Edozien, a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria..also said

“The purveyors of the smears have either not interacted with the man Abba Kyari at all, or they have taken their narrative from people who wished in vain he would compromise the public good to satisfy a private interest.”