Breaking: COVID-19: 70 fresh cases in Lagos out of 86 in Nigeria

Younews Ng April 20, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 21 Views

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), taking Nigeria’s total infections to 627.

In all, Lagos State came out with the highest number of cases of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria.

The figure for Sunday in Nigeria was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Coming distant number two on the table was the Federal Capital Territory with seven cases.
Katsina and Akwa Ibom states have three cases each, while Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno reported one each.
The NCDC summed it up on its Twitter handle: “As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
“Discharged: 170
“Deaths: 21.”

