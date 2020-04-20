BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 665

38 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 665, You News reports.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced via its Twitter handle on Monday night that as at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country. —have been discharged with —deaths recorded.

The thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 are reported as follows:

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti