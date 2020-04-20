El-Rufai, Denies Being Moved To ICU In Lagos Hospital

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai, has denied reports that his health condition had deteriorated and that he had been transferred to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos.

El-Rufai disclosed this in a statement on his Facebook page on Monday while reacting to the report.

He said he took two hours out of isolation to attend daily meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19 headed by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

The statement reads, “Earlier today, I took two hours to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on COVID-19 chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe.

“Since there are some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news.”