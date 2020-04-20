Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lockdown: Nigerian govs meet Wednesday to review situation.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, is to review the COVID-19 situation and various measures taken by State Governments at various stages since the virus hit Nigeria.

The meeting is slated for Wednesday, April 22.

The NGF made the announcement in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by its Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo.

He said the meeting would be the sixth teleconference of the governors since the COVID-19 pandemic slipped into the country.

Mr Bello-Barkindo said that the Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, in an invitation to members of the forum, asked governors to prepare to discuss the journey so far and provide state-by-state updates on dominant issue of the season.

“Four states, including Bauchi, Ogun, Lagos and Oyo will be invited to share their experiences with the rest of the country.

“The National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 are also expected to make presentations before the governors at the meeting.

“The meeting, which will starts at 2 p.m. will also deliberate on palliatives to the most vulnerable in the society and how the federal and State Governments are collaborating on the pandemic and the type of assistance that the president will be rendering to states.

“Many governors attended the five previous meetings and their contributions have been useful.’’

