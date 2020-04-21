Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another celebrity, Globe Motors boss, 68.yrs old Anumdu dies of CoronaVirus !

April 21, 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has claimed the life of yet another illustrious Nigerian…Husband of A list celebrity, Nkiru .
The victim is Sir Willie Anumudu of Globe Motors fame, is one of the
foremost in Nigeria’s automobile businessmen.

He was ill and tested negative to COVID-19 and was to be flown to Germany before he passed on.

The multi-millionaire businessman died around 4am today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Aged 68, he hailed from Imo State and was married to outlandish dresser and socialite, Nkiru Anumudu.
Both of them have four children, Uzoma, Enyinna, Zinna and Zikky.
The late Anumudu, we learnt, had been battling ill health for sometime. It deteriorated days back and amid plans to move him abroad for better medical attention, he died.
The celebrity couple, always together at upscale parties, rocked actively on the social scene for years. But now death has put them asunder.

