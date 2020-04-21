Breaking: Buhari’s Personal Bodyguard is dead !, not of Corona, but diabetes

President Muhammadu Buhari is bereaved for the second time in four days. One of his bodyguards, Warrant Officer Lawal Mato, is dead.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed that Mato died earlier today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a three years struggle with diabetes.

He said the military officer had been working with President Buhari for many years before he won the election in 2015.

It came as the President was still mourning his late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Mourning Mato, President Buhari described him as a “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus”.

He prayed that Allah would ease Mato’s passage to paradise and grant his family, as well as the government and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.