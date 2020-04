Breaking: Nigeria records 117 new cases of Coronavirus; total figures now 782

Nigeria has recorded 117 new cases of Coronavirus, the biggest by the nation in a single day, with the total figures now put at 782.

“117 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 59 in Lagos, 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers, and 1 in Bauchi .