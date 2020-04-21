COVID-19: Nigeria extends closure of airports

Nigeria has extended the closure of its airport owing to the continued spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the extension of the closure on his Twitter handle on Monday.

The airport were due to be reopened on April 23 after its closure on March 23, 2020 for one month following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Sirika tweeted on Monday: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.”