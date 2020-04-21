Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

COVID-19: Nigeria extends closure of airports

Younews Ng April 21, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 44 Views

Nigeria has extended the closure of its airport owing to the continued spread of the Coronavirus Disease.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announced the extension of the closure on his Twitter handle on Monday.

The airport were due to be reopened on April 23 after its closure on March 23, 2020 for one month following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Sirika tweeted on Monday: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Revealed, True story about why Abba Kyari was in Germany

Late Abba Kyari may have contacted Corona Virus that eventually killed him in Germany. And ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.