FlipTV hits 200,000 Subscribers, CEO, Kupoluyi expresses gratitude

“Yippee! We made it again.
Few minutes ago, we hit 200,000 subscribers on FlipTV, and at a time the world is facing the scourge of contagious, novel Coronavirus.”
That is Biodun Kupoluyi
CEO, FlipTV relishing the landmark amidst banters.
And he adds “It is gratifying that our viewership surged to 56million and the subscribers’ numbers hit 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand) on YouTube.
We are grateful!
“Our appreciation goes to our viewers in Nigeria, USA, Europe, Australia, Middle East and other parts of Africa. A huge thank you to phenomenal YouTube for the platform, the vehicle that drives our dreams.
“Most sincere appreciation to journalists, editors on the frontline actively documenting history in a hurry, reporting the grim truth, candid opinion, voice of the masses, violence and sadly, deaths.
“Kudos to members of our families for the fervent prayers and constant telephone calls to check how we are faring. The battle against Covid-19 is global and it must be won.
“I salute your resolve to work at this crucial time, keeping you awake when the hitherto bubbling, hyperactive city, Lagos is asleep.
“Thank you for believing that ‘it’s not necessary to carry a gun to fight, a camera … is also a weapon’.
Biodun Kupoluyi flanked by staff
It will be recalled that just a year ago,Flip TV was today honoured with the SILVER CREATOR AWARD by YouTube.
According to YouTube, the award was in recognition of the channel’s effort to achieve the six-digit milestone.
In her letter to Flip TV, the CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki wrote:
“You’ve done something that very few YouTube creators accomplished. You had an astonishing 100,000 people subscribe to your channel…
“You achieved this milestone with hard work, perseverance and probably a healthy sense of humour too. What you’ve accomplished can’t be taken away from you. And we’d like to recognize you and all your hard work with this Silver Creator Award, a small token of our esteem and respect…”
According to reports, FLIPTV deserves the award after passing 100,000 subscribers, garnering 36 million views and more, globally.
Meanwhile, the team has promised to continue to create, inspire and entertain its teeming viewers and share with them life changing stories.
Reacting to the award, the CEO, Biodun Kupoluyi in a statement made available to benconews said, “while he and his team aims to achieve more, he acknowledges that “the greatest challenge is the ability to begin and the capacity to go on.”
But beyond the challenge, he said “we trust in the hardworking, creative team players at FLIPTV and the expectations our waiting audience to do more.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Kupoluyi has dedicated the Silver Creative Award to the past and present staff of FLIPTV, especially the late Emmanuel Babatunde, the media house maiden editor who passed on after a brief illness. .