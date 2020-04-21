FlipTV hits 200,000 Subscribers, CEO, Kupoluyi expresses gratitude

“Yippee! We made it again.

Few minutes ago, we hit 200,000 subscribers on FlipTV, and at a time the world is facing the scourge of contagious, novel Coronavirus.”

That is Biodun Kupoluyi

CEO, FlipTV relishing the landmark amidst banters.

And he adds “It is gratifying that our viewership surged to 56million and the subscribers’ numbers hit 200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand) on YouTube.

We are grateful!

“Our appreciation goes to our viewers in Nigeria, USA, Europe, Australia, Middle East and other parts of Africa. A huge thank you to phenomenal YouTube for the platform, the vehicle that drives our dreams.

“Most sincere appreciation to journalists, editors on the frontline actively documenting history in a hurry, reporting the grim truth, candid opinion, voice of the masses, violence and sadly, deaths.

“Kudos to members of our families for the fervent prayers and constant telephone calls to check how we are faring. The battle against Covid-19 is global and it must be won.

“I salute your resolve to work at this crucial time, keeping you awake when the hitherto bubbling, hyperactive city, Lagos is asleep.

“Thank you for believing that ‘it’s not necessary to carry a gun to fight, a camera … is also a weapon’.

Thank you, let’s do more.”

Biodun Kupoluyi flanked by staff

It will be recalled that just a year ago,Flip TV was today honoured with the SILVER CREATOR AWARD by YouTube.