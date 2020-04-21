Nigerians accuse Toke Makinwa of staging nude photo blackmail to trend

On Air Personality, Toke Makinwa,earlier today, exposed a fraudster who tried to blackmail her with her ‘nudes’, though Nigerians on social media believe it was all staged.

The on-air personality claimed in her post that the fraudster mailed her with the alleged nude photo, though it turned out the photo was photoshopped

Makinwa rather in a post on her Instagram page, released one of the photographs, with a long note to her blackmailers.

She wrote, saying she was not the one in the photograph: “Is this really how low we’ve become?

“I understand that things are hard, I get that feeding off each other and scamming people will be on the rise but I’ve never and would never negotiate with con artists/scammers.

“I am sharing this ahead of your threats to release these edited/false images cos this is disappointing, this is not humanity, there is a pandemic killing people and there’s also certain human beings wanting to exploit people in a time when we should all spread love and kindness.

“Stop with your bloody emails..

Those who claimed it was staged are saying :

I’M SURE TOKE MAKINWA STAGES THAT BLACKMAIL CAUSE THE NUDES ARE PHOTOSHOPPED. IS SHE SAYING SHE DOESN’T KNOW HER OWN BODY?

“TOKE MAKINWA ENTERED HER OWN DM, SENT HERSELF MESSAGE, TRIED TO BLACKMAIL/THREATEN HERSELF AND THEN CAME TO HER TIMELINE TO POST IT BECAUSE SHE KNOWS TWITTER PEOPLE WILL TAKE IT FROM THERE”