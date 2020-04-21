One free meal per day begins in Lagos…any centre in your area ?

Lagos State Soup Kitchen has started operation…

It was set up in all the local governments by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu Administration to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 Lockdown.

But, there are complaints from the citizen..one said ” Sir, its a good initiative but I must add that these things have been hyped. I can count many areas yet to receive anything from government since the lockdown started.”

In continuation of measures to mitigate the impact of the Presidential lockdown on Lagos to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Lagos State Government says it will be operating a daily food kitchen to feed one hundred youths.

The State will also be updating it’s data to get a true list of the poor and vulnerable and 250 thousand of those identified would be given cash to tide them over the period.

Governor Babajide who Sanwo-Olu made this known after an emergency Security meeting at the Lagos House, Marina, said the daily food kitchen would be operated by regular food vendors in each community to make it accessible, but clarified that meals would be provided once daily