Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

One free meal per day begins in Lagos…any centre in your area ?

Younews Ng April 21, 2020 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

Lagos State Soup Kitchen has started operation…
It was set up in all the local governments by Governor Babajide Sanwoolu Administration to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 Lockdown.

But, there are complaints from the citizen..one said ” Sir, its a good initiative but I must add that these things have been hyped. I can count many areas yet to receive anything from government since the lockdown started.”

In continuation of measures to mitigate the impact of the Presidential lockdown on Lagos to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Lagos State Government says it will be operating a daily food kitchen to feed one hundred youths.

The State will also be updating it’s data to get a true list of the poor and vulnerable and 250 thousand of those identified would be given cash to tide them over the period.

Governor Babajide who Sanwo-Olu made this known after an emergency Security meeting at the Lagos House, Marina, said the daily food kitchen would be operated by regular food vendors in each community to make it accessible, but clarified that meals would be provided once daily

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Revealed, True story about why Abba Kyari was in Germany

Late Abba Kyari may have contacted Corona Virus that eventually killed him in Germany. And ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.