Revealed, True story about why Abba Kyari was in Germany

Late Abba Kyari may have contacted Corona Virus that eventually killed him in Germany.

And mere assumptions on face value is, why would he travel on power issue instead of the minister in charge ?

Reliable sources said the assumption that he should not be the one to go to Germany is also not correct.

Dayo Orolu, he is on the power project. He knows every detail on the project and why Kyari had to be the one to go to Germany.

It is a Presidential Project not domiciled in Ministry of Power. It is run by the President himself and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The President specifically asked Merkel for a favour to help solve power problem. When Merkel came to Nigeria in 2017 on a State Visit he came with Siemens Global CEO to meet Buhari in response to his request.

The deal is a govt to govt deal that is directed by both Heads of State with Siemens because Siemens is about the best Power company in the world and running the power system in Germany and many other countries including Egypt.

The Team on Nigeria has the President as the Head and other relevant officials from MDAs including Minister of Power.

For day to day running of the committee the President put Kyari to run and report to him.

One Dayo Orolu is on that project as Project Manager on Siemens side and spends at least 4 days in a week at Villa working with Kyari and the Committee in the last one year.

The President wanted a new approach to solving power problem and he took charge himself.

” It is always good to have all the views and ramifications before we make a judgement call on people.” the source concluded.