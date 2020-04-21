Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo-Olu, promises to review lockdown in next seven days.

April 21, 2020

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has revealed that his government will review the nearly three weeks-long lockdown in the state in the next seven days.

The governor made this known at the second virtual meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on the COVID-19 Business Challenges and Support saying that “strategic relaxation of the lockdown may be implemented.”

The meeting was convened under the aegies of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and attended by 28 managing directors/CEOs of organised businesses and companies in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu also promised the CEOs that he would speak to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to address the issues of charges on cash deposits and cheque clearing, especially during the lockdown

