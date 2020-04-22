36 govs okays 14 days of inter state lockdown, Buhari’s final decision next week !

A strong position had been taken by the 36 governors in Nigeria on the need to curb the spread if coronavirus, by inter state lockdown in the next 14 days.

But, each would decide lockdown in their states, as the need and circumstances warrant.

For, Lagos, Ogun and FCT, Abuja..The fate of lockdown extension or not ,YOU NEWS learnt is in the hands of President Buhari.

“What he would says is final..and we awaits that early next week.

” Lagos State governor is really working hard towards unlock, his health workers have been combing nooks and crannies.

“He is in touch with Mr president, if the cases are reducing, it increases the chances of unlocking.”

Governors of the 36 States of the federation on Wednesday “unanimously” agreed to the implementation of an inter-State lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to mitigate the spread of the pandemic COVID-19 virus from State to State.

The governors, operating under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), reached the agreement after receiving briefing from the Governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun States who shared their experiences and lessons from the fight against COVID-19.

A communiqe issued by the NGF chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, at the end of the sixth COVID-19 teleconference meeting said only essential services would be permitted.

State governors called for the decentralization of the COVID-19 response as the best chance of nipping the spread of the virus in communities with over 25 States now affected by the spread of the virus and increasing evidence of community transmission.