The Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has announced President Muhammadu Buhari will make some difficult decisions on COVID-19 containment next week.

He said: ”President Buharit will on Wednesday have a tele conference with the Governors and there will be some difficult decisions to be made on how to restart the economy, especially on what to start and what not to start.”